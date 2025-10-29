The Maserati Grecale Folgore Model Year 2026: the 100% electric SUV from the Trident

The House of the Trident’s 100% electric SUV from the Trident comes complete with new engineering solutions for maximum efficiency, autonomy and performance.

There has never been so broad a Grecale line-up, with updated colours and standard trims.

The Grecale Folgore Model Year 2026

Modena, 29 October 2025 – With the Model Year 2026, Maserati has evolved one of the flagship versions of its SUV: Grecale Folgore boasts a wealth of unprecedented technology to define a new standard in high-performance electrification; it launches the AWD-Disconnect system and improves autonomy.

The entire Trident SUV range – the perfect balance between performance and driving pleasure – has never been so broad, to respond to all the requirements of the brand’s customers.

The main new technical feature is the unprecedented all-wheel drive disconnection system. When AWD is not required, the vehicle transfers traction only to the rear axle, with a significant reduction in energy consumption and a consequent increase in autonomy (up to 580 km), confirming itself as a benchmark in terms of excellence in its segment. The transition between all- and rear-wheel drive takes place in 500 milliseconds, by physically disengaging the front axle shafts from the hubs. This solution, unlike other systems on the market that limit disconnection to the engine or differential level, allows for true and complete isolation of the transmission, thus maximising energy savings. The entire process is managed by an autonomous control strategy that requires no interaction from the driver.

Smart traction management uses a network of sensors and advanced algorithms, processing thousands of parameters per second. These include torque demand, brake temperature, road gradient, instantaneous speed and acceleration, selected driving mode, outside temperature and activation of vehicle dynamic control systems, such as ABS, ESC, ASR and torque vectoring applied to braking. This predictive analysis enables drivers to choose the most efficient configuration at any time without sacrificing traction and active safety.

The Model Year 2026 also confirms technologies already appreciated by Grecale Folgore customers. The automatic battery pre-conditioning system intervenes when an ultra-fast charging station is set as a destination via the navigation system using the EV Routing function – i.e. the smart navigation function for electric vehicles to plan routes and charging stops. In this case, the vehicle proactively adjusts the temperature of the battery, bringing it into the ideal range for the high-power charging process and significantly reducing dwell times.

For everyday comfort, the remote passenger compartment climate control function has been retained. It can be used to stabilise the in-car temperature via the Maserati Connect app even when the vehicle is switched off, offering occupants a welcoming environment from the moment they get into the vehicle.

EV Routing remains a pillar of the electric travel experience: the system calculates the route taking into account charge level, driving style and elevation profile, automatically integrating any charging stops and minimising overall travel time. To support this function, Maserati has added Dynamic Range Mapping, providing a visual representation of the maximum distance achievable on a map based on battery status, with constant updates according to driving conditions. This tool provides the driver with an accurate, real-time prediction of remaining range, eliminating any uncertainty in travel planning.

New Maserati Grecale line-up: never so comprehensive

Passion, innovation, and versatility are the ingredients in the Grecale, which together with the GranTurismo, MCPURA, MCPURA Cielo and GT2 Stradale, stands as the epitome of Italian luxury “the Maserati way”, expressing the Brand’s DNA devoted to the spirit of grand touring, with the ability to combine performance and elegance in a unique, refined and unparalleled driving experience.

With the update of the Grecale MY26 range, the commercial offering is even broader, as are the dedicated specifications, the extensive colour palette and a series of exclusive interpretations as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie Customisation Programme, the most authentic expression of the brand’s tailor-made craftsmanship.

For the Grecale, the Fuoriserie Programme offers 32 exterior colours, six of which are introduced with the Model Year 2026 model year, along with eight dedicated interiors, four different brake callipers – one of which is exclusive to the Grecale BEV – five wheels for the range and one specifically for the electric version, as well as three trim levels, one of which is reserved for the BEV model.

The colour palette currently consists of up to 11 body colours, in addition to the many customisation options offered by the Maserati Fuoriserie Programme, which includes nine solid and metallic colours, 13 three- and four-layer options and four matte shades.

Interiors and trim more than ever devoted to attention to detail

Grecale stands out for attention to detail: opening its doors is like entering a world of comfort and style with prestigious materials that enhance the surfaces, together with the quest for unique graphics and colours, extended into even more of a wealth of combinations.

Three new interior configurations from the Fuoriserie programme are now available as standard: Premium Pelle Ghiaccio, Sport Leather Nero/Rosso and Sport Leather Nero/Giallo, as well as eight options for Fuoriserie seats.

With the Grecale Folgore MY26, Maserati thus takes another step towards advanced and high-performance electric mobility, combining technical refinement, energy efficiency and driving pleasure in a balance that only the House of the Trident can offer.