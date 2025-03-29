Maserati inaugurates the new ‘Officine Fuoriserie Maserati’

The Officine Fuoriserie represents a new chapter in the brand’s history, where customers’ desires become reality, exceeding the limits of standard options. Watch the videos where the Officine Fuoriserie Maserati is introduced and don’t miss the full explanation of the atelier from Maserati’s top management

The Maserati’s Officine Fuoriserie

In an age when uniqueness and exclusivity are increasingly sought after, Maserati is responding to the needs of a discerning clientele by bringing back the ancient tradition of “tailor made.” While customization used to be an easier artisanal process, the advent of modern industrial cycles had relegated this practice to the background. However, the growing demand for customized luxury goods, including precisely automobiles, has prompted Maserati to rediscover and enhance the art of customization.

Thus, Maserati inaugurates Officine Fuoriserie, an atelier dedicated to the excellence of automotive customization. This exclusive space, located inside the historic Viale Ciro Menotti factory, In the engine capital of Italy, Modena, allows the brand’s enthusiasts to create their dream Maserati, surpassing all limits of imagination.

360-degree customization atelier – traditional Italian craftsmanship and advanced technologies

Maserati’s Officine Fuoriserie offers a 360-degree customization experience, where every detail can be tailor-made. From body colors to interior materials, from finishes to the most exclusive details, customers can bring their own vision to life, creating a car that is certainly unrepeatable.

So, Officine Fuoriserie represents a perfect balance between traditional Italian craftsmanship and the most advanced technologies. Master craftsmen, with their experience and passion, work closely with clients, guiding them in the choice of materials and finishes, while state-of-the-art technologies allow for even the most complex customizations.

Stellantis’ Italian Maserati brand is able to offer with this atelier therefore an uncompromising luxury experience; this is an investment that represents an important step in the future of the brand, which aims to consolidate its position in the custom luxury car segment.

MC20 Cielo “Less is More…?”

This new space, inaugurated with the presentation of the exclusive MC20 Cielo “Less is More…?”, offers customers the chance to bring the Maserati of their dreams to life. Thanks to a state-of-the-art paint line and a limitless configuration process, where precisely every detail can be customized, from body colors to interior materials to the most refined finishes.

As stressed by CEO Santo Ficili, this project testifies to Maserati’s commitment to innovation and the enhancement of “Made in Italy,” offering its customers the opportunity to own a truly exclusive and personalized car.

Customers of the Emilian automaker can choose between two levels of customization. The first level includes options from the catalog, which is already full of creative proposals, with the Corse and Futura lines, inspired respectively by racing tradition and experimentation with materials and colors. The second, more advanced level allows one to enter the world of “made-to-measure,” with the possibility of creating cars with specific requests or even unique examples. In this case, customization reaches its peak, allowing the customer to realize his or her vision in a unique and unrepeatable way, for extraordinary configurations.