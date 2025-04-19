Maserati Grecale: the lineup expands to meet the desires of all customers

With the 2025 Model Year, Maserati renews and expands the offering of its Grecale SUV, strengthening the model’s positioning. The restyling brings targeted updates to design, engines, and interior features, making the car even more competitive in the D segment. Grecale joins iconic models in the range such as GranTurismo and MC20, best expressing the balance between luxury and performance that distinguishes the Trident brand.

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili emphasized the strategic importance of the Grecale for the brand’s offering, focusing on a wide and customizable range capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding customers: “Grecale is a model of fundamental importance for our brand and for the entire Maserati range. With the SUV, we wanted to expand our commercial offering to respond to the needs and desires of our customers, offering a variety of options that combine performance, elegance, and innovation. This approach reflects our dedication to consumers to meet and exceed their expectations, ensuring that each of our models represents the excellence of Italian luxury: our network is ready to guarantee a selection, purchase, and support experience at the highest levels.”

The Grecale MY25 range is divided into four main versions. The base Grecale is equipped with a 300 HP 4-cylinder Mild Hybrid engine and offers premium elements such as 20-inch diamond-cut wheels, heated comfort seats, and fine leather interiors.

The Modena version mounts a 330 HP Mild Hybrid engine and stands out for its sportier look, with 21-inch wheels, Matrix headlights, adaptive suspensions, and limited-slip differential. The performance-oriented Trofeo version is powered by the 530 HP V6 Nettuno engine, while the Folgore, the first 100% electric version in Maserati’s history, features a 105 kWh battery and a 410 kW motor.

Customization options are plentiful. The color palette now includes 11 base colors and numerous combinations available through the Fuoriserie program, which includes metallic, tri-coat, and matte finishes. Five wheel designs are available, which can be paired with brake calipers in five different colors. The interiors, made with premium materials, offer five seat configurations, including new options in Premium Chocolate leather and Sport Black Blue, plus 11 customizable variants.

From a service perspective, Maserati introduces a package that allows multiple contracts to be combined into a single convenient solution. Options include the Extended Warranty up to 5 years with unlimited mileage and Extra10, which extends coverage of powertrain components up to 10 years. The offer is completed by Pick-up & Delivery services, Courtesy Car, and two maintenance programs: Maintenance Premium (for the first three services) and Maintenance 10|3 (up to the tenth service), both with original parts. There are also accessories for leisure, family, and pets, with functional solutions such as bike racks, ski racks, and dog carriers.

To celebrate the new model, Maserati has launched the Grecale Urban Tour, a traveling event that will bring the SUV to Italian galleries and museums in the cities of Turin, Rome, and Milan, showcasing its design as a “moving work of art.” The initiative aims to offer an emotional and engaging experience, in line with the refined and distinctive identity of the brand.