Nissan Z Nismo, US buyers are paying a $13,000 “freedom tax”

The current-generation Nissan Z has been carving up twisty backroads and tearing up track days for a few years now, cementing its status as a staple in the modern sports car scene. For its latest iteration, Nissan refrained from a complete ground-up redesign, opting instead for a few crucial mid-cycle updates to keep its rear-wheel-drive icon competitive against aggressive rivals.

Purists can finally rejoice: the flagship Nismo variant now offers a glorious six-speed manual transmission at no extra charge, officially banishing the automatic-only restriction. Factor in a subtle nod to retro styling and upgraded brake cooling, and the car remains an unadulterated thrill on the track.

Unfortunately, American driving enthusiasts are getting a rather cold shower to go along with these updates: a noticeable price hike across the entire US lineup. But the real outrage isn’t just the higher MSRP, it is the staggering, head-scratching cross-border price disparity between the United States and Canada.

The exact same Nissan Z, rolling off the exact same assembly line with identical trim levels, is being sold to Canadian buyers for significantly less money. This is a massive canyon in pricing that leaves American buyers feeling utterly fleeced.

In the United States, the entry-level Nissan Z Sport starts at a hefty $44,480. Cross into Canadian territory,and that exact same base model’s price CA49,998, which roughly converts to an astonishing $35,495 USD. That means Americans are slapping down a painful $9,000 premium just to get into the base model. The sting gets worse with the mid-tier Performance trim, costing $54,480 stateside versus a converted $44,725 for our northern neighbors. Top out with the flagship Nismo, and US buyers face a painful $67,260 bill, while Canadians snag the pinnacle Z for a converted $54,665.

Why are American gearheads footing the bill for this northern discount? Blame a cocktail of punitive import tariffs that artificially inflate the sticker price, coupled with cold-hearted corporate opportunism that charges whatever the lucrative US market will bear to pad the bottom line. Unless you are eager to navigate the agonizing bureaucratic hoops of importing a Canadian vehicle, American enthusiasts will simply have to grit their teeth, swallow this bitter pill, and pay the premium.