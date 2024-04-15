The Alfa Romeo Milano you never knew you needed: here’s the convertible edition

What if the Alfa Romeo Milano were also offered in a convertible version? This is a question that designer Kleber Silva has been pondering, and he has created a render showing what a convertible version of the new Italian automaker’s model, unveiled on April 10, could look like. It is obviously a variant that is unlikely to be made by the brand, but there’s no harm in hoping.

Alfa Romeo Milano: this is what it would look like in a convertible version

It would be a version of the compact SUV that would certainly not go unnoticed on the road. Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, has spoken in the past about the possible return of a spider and convertible car to the brand’s range, but he was certainly not referring to the Milano, a car designed to take the place of the MiTo as the new entry level in the range.

This model aims to recover lost customers and conquer new ones, with a more economically accessible model. Alfa Romeo expects around 50% of total sales from this model. However, the Italian government has not been very happy about this, declaring that the Milano is “an illegal car” because of its name and place of production.

The Alfa Romeo Milano Cabrio will remain just a hypothesis, but a new Alfa Romeo Duetto could arrive, as anticipated by Jean Philippe Imparato. Everything will depend on how sales of the brand go with the next models, including the Milano, Stelvio and Giulia, which will arrive in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Speaking of the Stelvio, the brand’s CEO has announced that an electric Quadrifoglio version will debut, which could have up to 1,000 hp. While we wait to find out more about these models, here are the renders of the convertible version of the Alfa Romeo Milano.