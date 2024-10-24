The 240 HP Lancia Ypsilon HF is coming soon: will it be hybrid too?

According to the latest reports, the new Lancia Ypsilon HF will be unveiled on October 25, 2024, at Balocco, where Stellantis has a large test track. Despite being fully electric, Lancia’s new direction vehicle should offer an exciting driving experience, thanks to its 280 HP that will enable truly impressive performance. With these characteristics, the Ypsilon HF should be able to compete comfortably with the new Alpine A290.

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF could officially debut on October 25

The vehicle promises great fun, even though it will be 100% electric only. 280 HP of pure power, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h possible in 5.8 seconds. It will be a model that will challenge the new Alpine A290, the sporty sister of the Renault 5 E-Tech. Speaking of which, the Alpine A290 can be configured with either 180 or 220 HP, so the Ypsilon HF has even more power.

Also according to the latest rumors, Lancia’s high-performance vehicle will make its commercial debut in May 2025, paving the way for a new high-performance range. In fact, Lancia’s plans should include a new Gamma and a new Delta, also available in HF versions. Specifically, the last two “standard” vehicles mentioned will make their market debut in 2026 and 2028, while the HF versions will debut the following year, thus 2027 and 2029.

Although the Ypsilon HF is expected only in an electric version, in the social media post the brand also mentioned a hybrid version. This might simply refer to the “standard” Ypsilon shown in the video, but enthusiasts haven’t stopped hoping. Speaking of high performance, Lancia is also developing the new Ypsilon Rally4 HF, already tested by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, personally at Balocco. Will these vehicles be able to boost the brand’s sales?