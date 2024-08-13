New Lancia Gamma will feature futuristic design and cost over €55,000

The new Lancia Gamma is the future flagship of Stellantis’ premium brand, set to debut in 2026. This car will be entirely Made in Italy, being designed, developed, and produced in Italy. The car will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will be approximately 4.7 meters long.

Lancia Gamma will be “futuristic”, according to those who have already seen it

Regarding the upcoming Lancia Gamma, significant statements have emerged from Lancia’s CEO Luca Napolitano. In an interview with the French publication Automobile Propre, Napolitano revealed that the vehicle’s design has recently received approval from Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. Additionally, evaluation tests have been conducted involving potential Italian and German buyers, who were shown the new model. The reactions were unanimously positive, with many describing the car as “futuristic.”

Aesthetically speaking, it’s expected that several elements of the new Lancia Gamma will be taken from the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept, already seen on the new Lancia Ypsilon, such as the front chalice and the alternation of circles and lines, all for a body that should have a fastback design. The interiors, in line with Lancia style, should be high quality, especially in the more prestigious versions. The vehicle was initially supposed to have only electric versions, but it seems increasingly likely that some combustion engine versions, most likely hybrid, will also be adopted.

Finally, regarding the price, being the flagship of a premium brand, the new Lancia Gamma will not be a vehicle accessible to everyone. Its prices should start from about 55,000 euros. We’ll see if this will be confirmed and if this anticipated vehicle will really be like this. In the meantime, we show you a render by Indav Design that imagines the look of the future Lancia model.