The 2026 GRMN Corolla: Toyota’s ultra-limited, track-ready masterpiece

It took Toyota over a year of strategic teasing to finally confirm what the enthusiast world already suspected, but the legendary Gazoo Racing badge has officially landed on the Corolla. Say hello to the 2026 Toyota GRMN Corolla, a hardcore hot hatch that proves if you wait long enough, corporate suits will happily let engineers build a genuine track weapon out of a humble commuter car.

Under the vented hood sits the familiar 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, the G16E-GTS unit shared with the rally-bred GR Yaris. While horsepower remains capped at a healthy 300 horses, torque has been massaged up to 410 Nm for North American buyers, while the domestic Japanese market gets a slightly punchier 306 lb-ft (415 Nm). Hilariously, Toyota claims this extra mid-range grunt was unlocked by applying data harvested from thrashing their experimental hydrogen-powered race cars on the track. To make sure you do not melt your high-strung three-cylinder at full throttle, a specialized intercooler spray system has been added to keep temperatures optimal during sustained abuse.

Borrowing a page straight from the stripped-out playbook of the older Morizo Edition, the GRMN Corolla completely destroys any illusion of daily practicality. The rear seats have been tossed into the corporate dumpster, saving 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of unnecessary weight.

The exterior is equally uncompromised, boasting a five-position adjustable rear wing, muscular body styling, and stickier Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrapped around forged 18-inch matte bronze wheels. Look closely at those wheels, and you will notice the traditional Toyota corporate logo is completely absent, replaced entirely by the GR emblem. This is a deliberate macro-economic move to transition Gazoo Racing into a fully independent performance brand, detached from the mundane reputation of hybrid grocery getters.

Inside the strictly two-seat cabin, North American buyers receive heavily bolstered sport seats, while a bespoke, in-house carbon fiber trim piece adorns the passenger side of the dashboard. Red aluminum accents on the door panels and the manual shift knob complete the motorsport aesthetic. Just above that shifter sits a numbered serial plaque featuring a mere three digits, heavily implying that production will be ruthlessly limited to fewer than 999 units globally.

Set to hit Japan, North America, and Australia in the coming months, pricing remains a closely guarded secret, but it will easily dwarf the standard car’s $41,415 baseline.