Testarossa: an evolution to scream with the Koenig Competition Evolution II

For sportscar lovers, the Koenig Competition Evolution II embodies a dream come true. This car, based on the legendary Ferrari Testarossa, has undergone extreme tuning by Koenig Specials, transforming it into a true monster on four wheels.

The Koenig Competition Evolution II is an extremely rare supercar derived from the Ferrari Testarossa, featuring an aggressive design, a 1,000-horsepower engine, and thrilling performance. A dream for collectors and thrill-seekers.

Koenig Competition Evolution II: Ferrari Testarossa engine transformed into a 1,000-horsepower monster

For sports car lovers, this may be a long-awaited moment. The legendary Ferrari Testarossa has been the big star of an extreme tuning by Koenig Specials, resulting in the Koenig Competition Evolution II, which looks like a real monster on four wheels.

The curvaceous lines and elegance of the original Testarossa have been completely revamped. Indeed, the Koenig Competition Evolution II sports a rather aggressive and intimidating style, with a full body kit that includes enlarged bumpers, pronounced side skirts and an imposing rear wing. But the real brawn, as you might have guessed, is hidden under the hood: the 5.0-liter V12 engine has been supercharged to deliver an impressive 1,000 horsepower, three times the power of the original model!

With this power being nothing less than monster, the Koenig Competition Evolution II is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 370 km/h. True supercar performance capable of leaving anyone who climbs aboard breathless.

However, being in possession of so much power also requires a certain level of skill behind the wheel. In fact, the Koenig Competition Evolution II is not equipped with electronic controls, so the 1,000 horsepower and brutal torque can only be managed by the driver. So we are talking about a car that is not for everyone, but definitely a dream for thrill-seekers. As also specified by the people in TheSmokingTire’s video, whoever climbs aboard the car must be ready for anything.

Only a limited number of specimens of the Koenig Competition Evolution II were produced. This, makes it for all intents and purposes a rather rare and valuable car for collectors around the world. It is an extreme vehicle that can easily stand out among all other supercars. Therefore, those who were enthusiasts in the field now have a great and real chance to win one of these unique creatures in history.