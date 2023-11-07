Ferrari Testarossa: the unusual creation unveiled at SEMA 2023

Gas Monkey Garage tuner has transformed the legendary Ferrari Testarossa into a fully electric vehicle. The model underwent numerous modifications, including a new electric powertrain. The concept car, named Testa, was unveiled at the 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas. This is one of the most unusual tuning projects based on the iconic Ferrari car. The vehicle, originally from the Maranello manufacturer and one of the most famous models produced by the Italian company, has been painted white. The tuner decided to remove the roof, turning the hardtop sports car into a speedster with a compact windshield.

There’s a new LED-illuminated bumper in the front. The Gas Monkey Garage team also changed the sports car’s headlights. The look is completed by modern white Ferrari wheels. The side air intakes are also illuminated. The rear lights remain recognizable but are made using the latest technologies. The interior of this unusual Ferrari Testarossa is quite different from the standard model. Instead of two seats, there are three separate seats. In this case, the driver sits in the center, similar to Formula 1 cars.

Inside the electric Ferrari Testarossa, there is a large display that serves as the dashboard. The steering wheel has retained its usual appearance. The standard 4.9-liter V12 engine has been replaced with an electric motor that produces 306 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It’s powered by an 84.6 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 362 km. Reportedly, the electric drivetrain maintains the original gasoline version’s weight distribution of 40:60 between the front and rear, and while it has slightly lower power than the twelve-cylinder engine (225 kW electric vs. 272 kW gasoline), the electric motor offers 500 Nm, compared to the 451 Nm of the 1989 Testarossa. Testa has been produced as a one-off.

It’s not known whether this unique sports car will be sold at auction. Finally, it’s worth noting that to start the “Testa” project, Rawlings purchased not one but five Ferrari specimens, which were used as props on screen in the 2021 film “Infinite” starring Mark Wahlberg.