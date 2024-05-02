The much-anticipated Ferrari V12 will be unveiled on May 3rd

The new Ferrari V12, the successor to the 812 Superfast, finally has an official debut date. The Prancing Horse’s supercar will debut tomorrow, May 3rd. Its debut was anticipated by the Maranello car manufacturer with a couple of teaser videos in which the car can be glimpsed and the presence of the powerful V12 engine is emphasized.

We’ve seen numerous spy photos of the Ferrari V12 in recent weeks. With its official debut, in addition to its design, its technical specifications will also be confirmed. The Italian brand has published an archive film on X, in which its founder Enzo Ferrari celebrates the soundtrack of his 12-cylinder engine. “One day Herbert von Karajan told me: ‘listening to your 12-cylinder you get a harmony that no maestro will ever be able to interpret'”, recalls Enzo.

The founder’s words are followed by a blurry clip of the new car accelerating away from the camera, accompanied by the unmistakable roar of the 12-cylinder engine. Ferrari is celebrating its 70th anniversary in the United States at this weekend’s Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, so it’s likely that the presentation of the new car will be part of these celebrations.

The Ferrari V12 is expected to produce over 800 horsepower from the latest iteration of Maranello’s twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine. The Italian company has long been committed to keeping its 12-cylinder engine alive for its top-tier cars, most recently using it in the Daytona SP3 supercar and the Ferrari Purosangue SUV, while also intensifying its electrification push with the 296 and SF90 hybrids and its first pure electric vehicle, scheduled for 2025.