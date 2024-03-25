What does the electric Ferrari Testarossa look like? A render tries to imagine it

Have you ever wondered what an electric version of the Ferrari Testarossa would look like? This question was definitely on the mind of Brian Kim, a digital creator who imagined what this iconic supercar could look like with an electric powertrain. The render created by Brian Kim incorporates both classic Ferrari and futuristic elements, giving the model an incredible look.

Here’s what the future electric Ferrari Testarossa could look like

Briankimworks_korea, as he is known on social media, didn’t settle for creating a simple graphic render. The designer collaborated with CGI expert Kihyeon Kim (alias prx.works on social media) for 3D modeling and animation. He then took the unofficial rendering to the next level by commissioning a 3D printed scale model to bring the entire project closer to reality. This is undoubtedly a very interesting work, even if the idea of an electric Ferrari Testarossa may not appeal to many.

It is unlikely that the Italian automaker will decide in the future to bring back its iconic supercar, produced from 1984 to 1996, that made history and is still considered one of the best models ever produced by the Maranello automaker.

However, even if this is not the Testarossa, the Prancing Horse automaker is working on an electric supercar that will hit the market in 2025. This was confirmed by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, who added that the electric supercar will have an “exciting sound.” In recent weeks, some renders have also been published that try to imagine the design of the electric model coming in 2025, although there are very few details at the moment. In the meantime, what do you think of the electric Ferrari Testarossa in this render?