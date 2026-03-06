Tesla jumps in reliability ranking, beating Kia and Hyundai

Consumer Reports has updated its annual ranking on vehicle reliability, and one of the most notable results is Tesla’s jump forward. The company climbed from eighteenth to ninth place with a score of 50 out of 100, a significant improvement compared with previous editions of the study.

The survey analyzed data from about 380,000 vehicles on the road in the United States, including both newly purchased models from the past year and used cars. The report evaluates mechanical problems, electronic system issues and the overall quality perceived by owners. It remains one of the most influential studies in the U.S. automotive market and often guides purchasing decisions among American drivers.

Tesla ranks higher than Kia in reliability in a new study

Subaru remains at the top of the ranking with 63 points out of 100, maintaining its lead ahead of Lexus and Honda, brands long associated with strong durability and reliability. Tesla’s result, however, attracts the most attention, especially considering the issues the California-based automaker faced in past years. Assembly problems, inconsistent build quality and weaknesses in some electronic components had previously kept the brand near the bottom of the rankings.

The gain of nine positions in just one year suggests that improvements in manufacturing quality are beginning to deliver measurable results, even though a score of 50 out of 100 still leaves significant room for improvement.

Another surprising aspect is the position of some automakers that traditionally enjoy a strong reputation for reliability. Kia scores 49 points and Hyundai 48, placing them slightly below Tesla. These results may indicate challenges in maintaining the quality standards achieved in previous generations.

The situation appears even more difficult for several premium brands. Audi records 44 points, Mercedes scores just 41, and Volkswagen ranks seventeenth with 42 points out of 100. The lowest position in the entire ranking belongs to Rivian, which with only 24 points emerges as the least reliable manufacturer according to the data collected by the American organization.

Looking at individual models, the Tesla Model Y stands out as the most reliable electric vehicle in the entire report, strengthening the position of Tesla’s compact SUV in the battery-powered segment. Not every model in the lineup receives the same evaluation, however. The Cybertruck earned mediocre feedback from owners, with several defects reported particularly during the first months of use. That situation could further complicate the commercial trajectory of a vehicle that is already facing a challenging market phase.