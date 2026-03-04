Tesla “drops” the $60,000 base Cybertruck from its lineup

Last month, Tesla introduced a more affordable version of the Cybertruck with a starting price below $60,000, a move that several analysts interpreted as an attempt to revive sales of the electric pickup, which have so far fallen short of initial expectations. However, the configuration did not match the long-promised $40,000 model announced years ago during the vehicle’s original unveiling. Once mandatory delivery fees were included, the actual price rose to around $62,235, effectively exceeding the advertised threshold. Even so, it remained the most accessible option in the lineup, even cheaper than the rear-wheel-drive variant that Tesla briefly offered during the previous year.

Tesla’s cheaper Cybertruck was only a 10-day offer

The purchase window, however, proved extremely short. Today, the base Cybertruck listed on Tesla’s official configurator starts at roughly $72,235 including delivery fees, meaning the attempt to offer a lower-priced Cybertruck was essentially promotional in nature. Elon Musk had already hinted at this possibility when the offer was announced, stating on social media that the deal would remain available for only ten days.

It remains unclear whether that brief price reduction actually generated a measurable increase in sales. Obtaining a clear answer is far from simple, as Tesla has not maintained a traditional communications department since 2020 and rarely provides detailed data on the performance of individual models. Some analysts may raise the issue during the company’s next earnings call, although it is far from certain that sufficiently detailed figures about orders placed during the promotional period will emerge.

According to delivery estimates shown on Tesla’s configurator, demand still appears relatively strong. Customers placing an order today are given delivery timelines that could extend as far as 2027. This might suggest continued interest in the electric pickup, although such projections should always be interpreted with caution since they cannot be independently verified.

Recent sales figures, however, paint a rather different picture from the long waiting times suggested by the configurator. Cybertruck deliveries fell from roughly 39,000 units in 2024 to just over 20,000 in 2025, numbers that remain far below the original targets, which envisioned annual production capacity reaching up to 250,000 units. In such a context, a ten-day promotional offer is unlikely to significantly alter the model’s commercial trajectory and instead appears to signal that Tesla is still searching for the right formula to position the Cybertruck effectively in the market.