Kia America records strong February 2026 sales with a surprise model in the top three

February 2026 closed with positive results for Kia America, which delivered 66,005 vehicles, marking a 4% increase compared with the same month last year. The result continues a well-established trend following the brand’s record-breaking 852,155 sales in 2025, when the Korean automaker surpassed its previous all-time high by 7%.

Kia sales keep rising in the U.S. as Telluride breaks another record

The Telluride played a major role in driving February’s performance. With 13,198 units delivered, the model achieved its best monthly result ever, up 37% year over year. Kia’s flagship SUV has just begun sales of its new generation, initially with a combustion engine and now also in the 2027 hybrid version, which has already started arriving at U.S. dealerships. This development could further boost volumes in the coming months.

Strong results also came from Carnival, which rose 31%, while K5, Niro and Seltos all posted positive figures with increases ranging between 14% and 21%. Carnival, Sportage and K4 each recorded their best February sales ever.

Hybrid models deserve special mention. Sales increased 53% compared with February 2025, confirming that partial electrification continues to gain traction in Kia’s strategy for the U.S. market.

Looking at the first two months of 2026, the Sportage remains the brand’s best-selling model with nearly 28,000 units, followed by the K4 family with 23,506 deliveries and the Telluride with 22,622 units. The K4, available in both sedan and hatchback configurations, represents an interesting case in a market dominated almost entirely by SUVs and crossovers. Its performance shows that more traditional segments can still succeed when the product aligns with customer expectations.

January 2026 had already hinted at this trend, with 64,502 vehicles delivered and a 13% year-over-year increase, extending the momentum of a 2025 in which Carnival, Sportage, Telluride and K4 all contributed record volumes to Kia’s best sales year ever in the United States. According to Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America, interest in the brand continues to grow, and the launch of the new generation Telluride is playing a key role in strengthening this momentum.