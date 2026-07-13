Tesla ends a 14-year Model S and Model X era at Fremont to expand Optimus production

Tesla has dismantled the Fremont production line that built the Model S and Model X, closing one of the most important chapters in its industrial history after 14 years. The company completed the work in just 46 days and will use the freed space for equipment linked to production of the Optimus humanoid robot, as shown in a short video released by Tesla.

Tesla dismantles Model S and Model X line to build Optimus robots

Tesla started Model S production in 2012 at the California plant previously used by General Motors and Toyota. The car helped turn the electric vehicle into a product capable of competing with traditional models in performance, range, and technology. The Model X followed in 2015 on the same platform, carrying over much of that formula while adding a more spacious cabin and the Falcon Wing rear doors that became one of its most distinctive features.

The historical importance of the two models, however, could not sustain sales in recent years, especially after the arrival of the more affordable Model 3 and Model Y. High prices and increasingly limited volumes gradually reduced the role of the Model S and Model X within the lineup. Tesla eventually began grouping their results with Cybertruck sales under the “Other Models” category in its quarterly reports.

Production ended in May 2026, when the final vehicles left the line before Tesla removed it. Model 3 and Model Y operations will continue normally at the Fremont plant.

Tesla will now use the same area to expand the Optimus program, which already operates a pilot line at Fremont and has driven additional hiring throughout 2026. Elon Musk said earlier this year that the future facility could eventually produce one million robots annually, although he did not provide a precise timeline for reaching that target.

Tesla’s ambitions therefore appear much clearer than its industrial schedule, particularly because the company has not released a major public update on the bipedal robot since December 2025. Even so, Tesla continues to describe Optimus as potentially the most important product in its history. The conversion of the former Model S and Model X line confirms the project’s growing importance within the company’s plans.

Tesla appears increasingly determined to reduce its dependence on car production alone and expand into other sectors, from robotics and autonomous driving to artificial intelligence.