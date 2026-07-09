Tesla Model Y L costs far more in America than in China: here’s why

The Tesla Model Y L costs $61,990 in the United States in Launch Series trim, compared with 339,000 yuan in China, equal to around $49,800 at current exchange rates. The gap exceeds $12,000 and has several explanations, not all of them linked simply to labor costs.

Tesla Model Y L price gap reveals China and U.S. market differences

The Shanghai Gigafactory, where Tesla builds the Chinese Model Y L, benefits from an extremely competitive local supply chain, with battery cell suppliers such as CATL and electronics component makers concentrated within a short distance of the plant. Logistics costs therefore remain lower than at Giga Texas, where Tesla assembles the American version and where labor costs are structurally higher.

The second reason concerns competitive pressure. In China, Tesla faces much more aggressive competition from local manufacturers such as BYD, Xiaomi, and Li Auto, which offer three-row electric SUVs at significantly lower prices. To maintain high sales volumes, and the Model Y L already reached more than 12,800 units in November 2025 alone, Tesla must contain margins in the Chinese market more than in other countries.

The third reason is commercial. The U.S. price of $61,990 refers to the Launch Series, a fully equipped launch version that includes one year of Full Self-Driving Supervised, one year of free Supercharging, free choice among all body colors, and exclusive finishes. Analysts expected a list price of around $54,000, based on the roughly $4,000 premium that the L commands over the Model Y Long Range in China. Less equipped versions will probably arrive later at lower prices, bringing the comparison with the Chinese market closer.

For Europe, where the Model Y L has already received RDW approval under the NV80 codename, Tesla has not yet announced the official price. Estimates place it above €55,000, equal to around $62,800 at current exchange rates. The final figure will partly depend on whether Tesla builds it at the Berlin Gigafactory or imports it from China with the related tariffs. In Europe, the Model Y Premium Long Range AWD starts at €52,990, or around $60,600, while the seven-seat version reaches €55,490, equal to around $63,400. A Model Y L at that price level would compete directly with the Kia EV9, Volvo EX90, and Peugeot e-5008.

The long-wheelbase version adds 150 mm to the wheelbase, stretches overall length to 4.98 meters, and adopts a six-seat cabin with a 2+2+2 layout, an 88.2 kWh battery, and 681 km of WLTP range. The price gap between the three markets reflects deep industrial and competitive differences that local production can reduce but not eliminate.