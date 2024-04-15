Tavares was going against the grain to rescue the Lancia brand

When the Stellantis group was born, many wanted to erase the Lancia. But Carlos Tavares, the leader, said ‘no’! He believed in its future and issued the challenge: to revive Lancia as a great brand

Tavares challenge detractors and focus on re-launching the historic brand with three new models: Ypsilon, Gamma and Delta

Despite pressure to leave, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, firmly believed in Lancia’s future and decided to relaunch it as the group’s premium brand.

Three new models will be at the heart of this rebirth: the new Ypsilon, already appreciated by the European public at its debut on Feb. 14, and the unreleased Delta and Gamma, recently endorsed by Tavares and described as “two wonderful cars” after a preview in Turin.

Lancia will have at least 10 years to establish itself in the European market as a premium brand, standing alongside Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. The Stellantis number one says he is confident of the success of this operation, which could also include a return to motorsport.



The relaunch of Lancia represents a major challenge for Tavares, but the premises are positive: optimism for the brand’s recovery is widespread, and the new Ypsilon has already garnered acclaim.

Only time will tell if this strategy will lead Lancia to success, but Tavares’ determination and the quality of the new models bode well for the future of this historic brand.