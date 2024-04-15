Carlos Tavares confirms a return to the racetrack: Alfa Romeo and Lancia ready to compete again

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis wanted to make a big declaration, talking about the future of Alfa Romeo and Lancia in the racing world.

Alfa Romeo and Lancia will come roaring back: Stellantis confirms return to motorsport

During a meeting with the international press – which took place at the Misano Adriatico circuit on the occasion of the Italian round of Formula E – Tavares said that in the future the two brands Alfa Romeo and Lancia will once again return to the world of racing.

Tavares went on to say that motorsport is in Alfa Romeo’s DNA and that its return is only a matter of time. Tavares pointed out that discussions for Alfa Romeo’s return are already underway between Jean-Marc Finot, head of motorsport at Stellantis, and Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo.

And for Lancia, too, the future in sports is imminent, with a possible return to rallying. According to the Portuguese manager, Lancia’s return to motorsport is almost certain, but first the company will have to return to generating profits. Tavares, however, says he is confident in this regard, thanks in part to the success of the new cars.

“As a rally enthusiast and having had the privilege of driving a Lancia Stratos in the Monte Carlo Rally,” said Tavares, “I can say with certainty that Lancia deserves to return to motorsport, whether in rallies or other forms of competition.”

Tavares, though, pointed to the importance of moving carefully and in steps, reminding that motorsport also represents a marketing lever for the automotive industry.

Although details, such as the exact date of the return or the categories chosen, have not yet been finalized, Alfa Romeo and Lancia’s participation in the competitions is now certain, given the Stellantis CEO‘s comment.

We just will need to wait to discover exactly when and how Alfa Romeo and Lancia will be returning to dominate the competitions.