SZ: is the legend back? Alfa Romeo could surprise again

The legendary Alfa Romeo SZ car may soon make a comeback on the roads. After several years of speculation, fans of the brand are dreaming more and more of seeing a revival of this famous coupe, and the latest signals that have been launched by the brand seem to give more confirmation to all these hopes.

Alfa Romeo SZ could return on STLA Medium platform

Alfa Romeo design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos has spoken several times about the possibility of a GTV heir, which could be all-electric and based on the versatile STLA Medium platform. This modular architecture is already adopted by other models in the Stellantis group, and it can offer a solid basis for making sporty, high-performance cars, without neglecting important aspects for a car such as efficiency and economy.

Nevertheless, the same Mesonero-Romanos foregrounded a challenge that would be quite challenging for the brand. In fact, the batteries that are placed in the floorpan tend to raise the height of the cars, an aesthetic detail that could also compromise the classic coupe style of the type of car.

Rendering by Avarvarii hints at a new version of the Alfa Romeo SZ

Famed digital designer Avarvarii had recently shown the public a render that imagines what a new version of the Alfa Romeo SZ might look like at present, making strong reference to the original 1989 model, which in its time was nicknamed “The Monster” for its aggressive and compact lines. The render seems to bring together classic elements with more modern features, even highlighting some details of the recent Alfa Romeo Tonale.

In any case, currently no official confirmation has come from Alfa Romeo regarding the possible return of the SZ. However, the Italian automaker has announced a high-quality launch plan, with the big goal of introducing a new model every year until 2030. This means that it cannot be ruled out that a space could be found for an icon like the SZ within the range.

Besides SZ, there are also quite heated talks about a possible return of the Brera, an E-segment coupe sedan and even a new Duetto, which would be produced in a limited series just like the recent 33 Stradale.

As we know, the electrification theme is attracting a lot of attention nowadays, which is precisely why the possible return of a model like Alfa Romeo’s SZ to the market would be particularly welcome. It would, indeed, be a strong demonstration of the brand being able to match the current theme of environmentally friendly mobility while remaining firm on its traditions and vehicles that have been loved in the past.