New Alfa Romeo Brera: will it be Giulietta’s successor?

The return of an Alfa Romeo Brera could be more than just a fantasy. It is speculated that this vehicle could make its comeback as the successor to the Giulietta in the C-segment, alongside the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The debut could occur in 2028, a year after Alfa Romeo’s expected re-entry into the E-segment with a model that, according to the brand’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato, promises to surprise.

Here’s how the new Alfa Romeo Brera, the future hypothetical heir to the Giulietta, could look

Imparato himself has left open the possibility of a new model in the C-segment, while emphasizing that much will depend on the brand’s future performance and market trends. The choice of the name Brera would be motivated by the fact that it would not be a traditional two-volume hatchback like the previous Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Instead, the new model would present itself as a truncated-tail coupe sedan, characterized by a very sporty and aggressive style.

We present some renders that imagine the new Alfa Romeo Brera, including the one created by Mirko del Prete, visible in this article. It’s important to note that these renders were created some time ago and do not reflect Alfa Romeo’s new design language, inaugurated with the Alfa Romeo Junior. This new style will also characterize future models of the Biscione brand, starting with the new versions of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia, expected for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Although they don’t reflect the most recent design, these renders have the merit of highlighting how the new Alfa Romeo Brera, if it is actually produced, will differ significantly from the style of the Giulietta. It remains to be seen whether Alfa Romeo will actually decide to place another model alongside the Tonale starting from 2028. If produced, the vehicle would be based on the STLA Medium platform.