SUSTAINera expands in North America

SUSTAINera’s circular economy activities are growing through the 4Rs – remanufacture, repair, reuse, recycle – to meet a growing market demand in North America. New product lines and expanded range of remanufactured parts offerings. Reuse: 1 million genuine used auto parts now available with fast shipping and warranty in the United States. Alison Jones, keynote speaker at the AAPEX event, will share SUSTAINera’s achievements and vision and engage innovative suppliers

SUSTAINera continues its expansion with Stellantis

Stellantis’ circular economy activities executed under the SUSTAINera label are expanding in North America through all the 4Rs underlying its strategy: remanufacture, reuse, repair, recycle. Alison Jones, senior vice president of global circular economy at Stellantis, presented Stellantis’ circular economy achievements, operations, and vision in a keynote address at AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo), Nov. 5-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Growth in North America is being driven by the SUSTAINera opportunity through a growing interest in responsible practices among customers in the automotive sector. More specifically, according to GIPA (Groupement inter Professionnel de l’Automobile) analysis, 45 percent of motorists are sensitive to the sustainability of product and service offerings; two out of three are interested in using remanufactured parts (four out of five for EV drivers); and 55 percent of motorists are interested in using reused parts to repair their vehicle (three out of four for EV drivers).

Jones emphasized the strategic importance of continuing to increase the portfolio of innovative suppliers, expand offerings, and provide quality products while committing strongly to sustainability goals.

Expansion of remanufactured parts offerings

This approach has enabled the expansion of the remanufactured parts offering, now to 35 product lines, including the following products introduced or expanded in 2024: air suspension compressor, axle CV axle shaft, 8- and 9-speed transmission valve body, touchscreen display, amplifier, Tigershark 2.4L engine, and PHEV battery pack on Jeep® Wrangler.

The SUSTAINera label guarantees that the parts are remanufactured to OEM specifications, with the same performance and warranty as genuine Mopar parts, while allowing for a lower carbon footprint and a more affordable price than equivalent new parts.

Reuse sector already leading after just a few months in the U.S.

Less than 6 months after launching in the United States, B-Parts, SUSTAINera’s partner in the reuse sector and a leader in original used auto parts in Europe, has reached more than 1 million original used parts in stock, available now in the contiguous United States, sourced locally from more than 10 different states and compatible with more than 60 car brands.

B-Parts provides efficient and sustainable repair solutions. Each part comes with a 6-month warranty and orders are delivered in less than five days. B-Parts’ e-commerce platformoffers multiple payment options and a 14-day return policy for a secure and seamless shopping experience for both individuals and professionals.

B-Parts’ inventory, sourced from certified dismantling centers, offers an affordable and environmentally friendly option for every repair. By choosing SUSTAINera B-Parts used parts, repair shops and customers choose quality and reliability and contribute to a more sustainable automotive industry.

Repair and recycling as key points

SUSTAINera repaired parts to OEM standards are available for a variety of body, interior, chassis, powertrain and electronic products. These spare parts allow Stellantis to be sustainable and offer customer options across many product lines.

With a closed-loop materials mentality, Stellantis has already established a recycling channel for alloy wheels in the North American market with its casting facilities. End-of-life wheels are collected directly from dealers and then cast for use as secondary raw aluminum to produce powertrain and chassis components in our casting plants. Setting up this “closed loop” of materials avoids the actual loss of damaged rim material, instead integrating it into the manufacturing process in another form.

This also applies to plastics recovered and recycled from body parts (particularly fascias) to other precious metals recovered from catalytic converters in the United States and Canada. The opportunity for expansion in this area continues.