Stellantis bets on green: SUSTAINera expands in Brazil with more than 1,200 dealers

A game changer in the automotive industry: with Stellantis launching the SUSTAINera range growing in Brazil and now available in more than 1,200 dealerships. This one provides a new life to automotive parts not only by replacing parts, but by prolonging life and reducing environmental impact.

Well over 1,200 Stellantis dealers in Brazil offer SUSTAINera products

As mentioned elsewhere, Stellantis, the automotive industry giant, is working hard to achieve the big goal of becoming a benchmark toward a zero-emission future. And the company recently disclosed major changes to the SUSTAINera product range in Brazil, an initiative that is sure to be a decisive breakthrough in the world of sustainable mobility.

SUSTAINera is a rather ambitious project for Stellantis, which is aiming very hard at the remanufacturing of automotive parts. It is intended that worn parts would not be replaced with new ones right away, as Stellantis would go in and recondition them, further extending their useful life and dramatically reducing waste generation. With this approach, widely known as the circular economy, it makes it possible to save very valuable resources and to succeed in lowering CO2 emissions, thus helping to mitigate the effects of climate change as much as possible.

But what are the real benefits of this initiative? To begin with, SUSTAINera products would be much cheaper than new spare parts, thus providing consumers with a much more convenient alternative. Second, by choosing SUSTAINera, customers also have the opportunity to actively cooperate in environmental protection. To conclude, nowadays the range of remanufactured products is constantly expanding, so a wide choice is guaranteed to succeed in meeting the needs of all Stellantis vehicle owners.

The SUSTAINera remanufacturing process

Nevertheless, their remanufacturing process is thorough and rigorous. Components that show wear and tear are collected, disassembled, repaired, and assembled. The processing aims to obtain a final product that can meet the same quality standards as the original parts. This makes it possible to guarantee customers maximum reliability and safety.

Stellantis has high ambitions for SUSTAINera. The hope is to make this initiative a worldwide benchmark for automotive component remanufacturing. By the end of 2024, the SUSTAINera catalog will be further expanded to include a wide range of products, starting with diesel engines and ending with alloy wheels.

The expansion of the SUSTAINera range gives the Stellantis Group the opportunity to optimally combine sustainability and profit, a real breakthrough as far as the auto industry is concerned. Moreover, a high-quality product is offered to customers at a very competitive price. This is a great illustration that the world can evolve without causing environmental damage.