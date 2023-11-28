Stellantis will produce electric cars on the STLA Small platform in Spain

The new STLA Small platform from Stellantis, primarily intended for compact electric vehicles, will also be adaptable for producing internal combustion engine variants as needed. Stellantis is aiming to launch the first models based on this platform by 2024 or 2025. According to Spanish media, the production will likely take place in Spain.

This innovative platform will host models currently produced on the e-CMP and e-EMP platforms, covering a range of lengths from 3.5 to 4.35 meters. One of its key features is the ability to accommodate batteries ranging from 32 to 82 kWh, offering a range of up to 500 km. The range of electric motors will vary from 70 kW, which will likely power entry-level versions, to 125 or 180 kW for the higher-performance models.

The Vigo, Zaragoza, and possibly Madrid plants are Stellantis’ chosen locations for producing vehicles on the new STLA Small platform. The Vigo site, already a producer of electric vehicles like the Peugeot E-2008, is Europe’s largest car manufacturer, with a capacity of about 2,300 vehicles per day. In Zaragoza, home to models like the Opel Corsa Electric and Peugeot e-208, the new Lancia Ypsilon will soon be added. The Madrid plant, currently focused on models like the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 X, is still under evaluation. It’s noteworthy that the mentioned Spanish plants account for 38% of the country’s total automotive production.

The estimated investment for this project is around one billion euros, although the exact allocation has not been defined yet. CEO Carlos Tavares and the unions are negotiating a new employment contract for the Vigo plant, which will include a wage increase for employees in addition to the assignment of the STLA Small platform. The Group has also recently announced a collaboration with CATL for the supply of LFP batteries. This strategic move marks a significant step toward Stellantis’ electrification future.