Opel is set to employ vegan interior in its vehicles

Emotional, electric, economical, and sustainable: these are the key elements of Opel‘s approach to the future of individual mobility. The German automotive company from Rüsselsheim already has 15 electrified models. Next year, the brand will offer at least one electric model in each of its model lines. However, starting from 2025, all new Opel models will be available only in electric versions. The transition to electric mobility is one of the milestones in the Stellantis brand’s ambition to provide sustainable mobility, and another is the expansion of vegan options to models across all segments.

Opel electric cars feature exclusively vegan interior components

Vegans now have more choices beyond the food they eat or the clothes they wear. They can also choose Opel’s “vegan” cars, which include numerous models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with interior fittings made of vegan materials. In addition to being free from animal-derived products, these synthetic leathers and vegan materials meet the same high standards for appearance and feel as conventional finishes.

All interior upholstery options offered in many current Opel electric cars are made exclusively with vegan materials. We’re talking about models like the Corsa Electric, which will soon make its debut at dealerships, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which had its world premiere in September at the IAA Mobility fair in Munich, the Astra Electric, and the Rocks Electric. Furthermore, even the base versions of interior fittings offered in many current Opel models and their variants are vegan.

Opel already offers an interesting range of “vegan” vehicles for customers who want to adopt an “animal-free product” lifestyle in their mobility. As the global vegan market continues to grow and Opel commits to providing increasingly sustainable mobility solutions across its range, future new Opel models will further expand its vegan offerings.