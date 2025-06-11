Stellantis will feature Fiat, Jeep and Ram at Bahia Farm Show 2025

More than 20 cars will be on display, in addition to the brands’ official stores. The 19th edition of the show takes place until June 14 in the municipality of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in western Bahia

Stellantis participates in the Bahia Farm Show

São Paulo, June 9, 2025 – Reaffirming the important link between the automotive and agribusiness worlds, Stellantis is participating in the Bahia Farm Show. The event, considered the largest in the Northeast and one of the most important in the country, will be held June 9-14 in the city of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, in western Bahia. In addition to showcasing the latest technological and industry innovations, the fair will host spaces dedicated to the Fiat, Jeep and Ram brands, making the public experience even more complete.

Among the brand innovations, Fiat, a leader in the pickup truck segment, will present its full range, including the famous Toro, the recently launched 2026 Titano, which comes to market with even more technology and performance, and the Strada, current sales champion in the domestic market.

The new Pulse Hybrid is also a highlight of the event, reinforcing the product as a versatile, technological and affordable SUV. A leader among light commercial vehicles, Fiat is also exhibiting the Fiorino and Scudo utility vehicles. A total of 10 vehicles will be on display, giving the public an opportunity to get up close and personal with the brand’s modern and rugged models.

Jeep will bring to the event the Compass, the market-leading midsize SUV for the past month, as well as the Commander and Renegade. Manufactured in Brazil and with a five-year warranty, the models celebrate the brand’s 10 years of domestic production, reinforcing Jeep’s commitment to its values: freedom, authenticity and adventure, values linked to the agribusiness audience. Jeep will also bring the official Jeep Gear store, featuring exclusive products for fans of the brand.

The only premium brand dedicated exclusively to pickup trucks and the most sought-after in the agricultural world, Ram will be at the show with six models. Highlights include the new Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Rampage in Rebel Gasoline and Laramie versions. Visitors will also be able to take a closer look at the services and technologies offered by the brand, such as Ram Connect, Ram’s smart connectivity platform, and the official Ram Store, with selected products and accessories for Ram enthusiasts.

Now in its 19th year, Bahia Farm Show presents new products, technological solutions and developments for agribusiness. For more information about the show, the full program and details for visiting, visit: www.bahiafarmshow.com.br