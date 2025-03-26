Fiat Titano 2026: here are the main new features

Here is the latest news regarding the 2026 Fiat Titano. Recent sightings in Brazil, documented through spy photos, have revealed a major update: the introduction of the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine.

2026 Fiat Titano, details on the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine

This powertrain represents a significant step forward for the Fiat Titano, promising improved performance and greater efficiency. Its introduction is one of the major innovations expected for the 2026 model year.

Production and upgrades of the new Fiat Titano

Originally produced in Uruguay, the Fiat Titano will also see its production move to the Stellantis plant in Cordoba, Argentina, as we had already recently covered in an article after Stellantis published official communication in one of its press releases. This change of location has fueled speculation about possible updates to the model, now confirmed by recent spy photos.

Images captured in Brazil offer a detailed look at the changes made to the Fiat Titano, confirming rumors and generating great anticipation among enthusiasts. The arrival of the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine is just one of the new features that promise to make the 2026 Fiat Titano an even more competitive model in the pickup segment.

Recent spy photos from Brazil for the new Titano

So we are almost there. The Fiat Titano, the pickup that debuted in 2023, is preparing for a major update for 2026. Recent spy photos from Brazil have confirmed its arrival. The introduction of the new engine on the 2026 Titano, as we said, represents a significant step forward for the model, promising improved performance and optimized efficiency.

New 2.2 Turbodiesel Engine

Indeed, the beating heart of the Fiat Titano 2026 will be precisely the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, designed to offer a powerful and responsive drive. This innovation is central to the model’s renewal, positioning it as an even stronger competitor in the pickup segment. The engine will be with an eight-speed automatic transmission, available for Volcano and Ranch versions. The Endurance version will retain the six-speed manual transmission. The new engine delivers 200 hp and 45.9 kgfm of torque with the automatic transmission; torque will be lower with the manual transmission. All versions will be equipped with electric power steering and all-wheel disc brakes.

The pickup will be equipped with advanced safety systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control (ACC) and blind spot warning, which will be standard only on the Ranch version. All versions of the model, including the base version, will be equipped with six airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, ISOFIX child seat attachment system, traction and stability control, as well as other essential features.

The 2026 Fiat Titano pickup truck produced in Argentina will retain the appearance of the Uruguayan version, with a modification to the lower air intake to accommodate the ADAS radar. The interior of the Volcano and Ranch versions will be updated with a digital instrument cluster, a multimedia system with wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay, and an electric parking brake. New exterior colors will be available, including shades of gray and green.