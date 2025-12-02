New Maserati Levante and Lancia Delta: why their future is still uncertain

When it comes to Stellantis’ Italian brands, the future often remains wrapped in uncertainty. While clear and well-defined roadmaps exist for Citroën, Peugeot and DS Automobiles, the same level of clarity does not apply to Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati. For these brands, strategies and product plans change frequently and are communicated with great caution. Two of the most anticipated, and at the same time most enigmatic, models today are the new Maserati Levante and the potential successor to the Lancia Delta.

Maserati Levante and Lancia Delta: uncertain futures for two key Stellantis models

As far as Maserati is concerned, all attention is focused on the long-awaited brand relaunch plan, which is meant to lift the Trident out of several difficult years. The stated goal is to return to solid results in the short term by focusing on exclusive products, including limited-series models, while also renewing the overall lineup. For some time now, there has been talk of a new SUV intended to replace the Levante, which should be based on the STLA Large platform and built at the Cassino plant alongside the future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. For now, however, there are still no official confirmations on timing or specifications. If it becomes reality, this model would represent one of the symbolic pillars of Maserati’s revival.

Alongside the new SUV, Maserati is also said to be evaluating a return to the sedan segment with an all-new model designed to replace both the former Ghibli and Quattroporte at once, both now out of production. Here too, everything remains in the realm of speculation, pending a definitive statement from the Italian automaker.

The situation surrounding the new Lancia Delta appears even more complex. For years, its return was considered almost certain, supported by numerous official statements from previous Lancia and Stellantis executives. With the recent management changes at group level, however, the picture seems to have shifted significantly. The current Lancia leadership has indicated that the only truly confirmed new model for the near future is the debut of the new Lancia Gamma, indirectly suggesting that the Delta project is no longer a priority and may even have been put in doubt.

Originally, the new Delta was expected in 2028 with an all-electric lineup and a possible return of the brand to top-level rally competition. Later, hybrid versions were also mentioned, along with a potential delay to 2029. Today, however, complete silence surrounds the project. The lack of concrete updates fuels fears that the Delta’s return could remain nothing more than a fascinating idea that never reaches production.

For now, the only certainty lies in the digital renders circulating online, which help imagine how the future Maserati Levante and Lancia Delta might look. Their final fate, however, still hangs between hopes, rumors and strategic decisions that only time will fully clarify.