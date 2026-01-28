New Fiat Fastback: spy shots reveal first key details

The latest images circulating online have once again brought the Fiat Fastback into the spotlight. The prototype, still wrapped in heavy camouflage, reveals an interesting detail that had not clearly emerged before. The front end appears to feature an illuminated Fiat logo, a solution that more and more manufacturers now adopt and that could also appear on this model. The photo does not clearly show the logo’s shape, but the lighting effect stands out clearly. Fiat may also apply the same treatment to the rear.

New Fiat Fastback spotted with illuminated logo as debut nears

Beyond this detail, the sighting confirms several characteristics already known. The new Fastback will grow slightly compared to the Grande Panda, with a wheelbase expected to exceed 2.60 meters. The longer wheelbase should improve interior space, especially for rear passengers. The tailgate design also looks less sloped, pointing toward greater everyday usability. Fiat seems to position this model between the B and C segments, an increasingly important space in today’s market.

From a technical standpoint, the Fastback will follow the path Fiat has already taken with its latest models. The lineup will include a fully electric version, which should use the 156-hp motor already found in other Stellantis vehicles, paired with a battery capable of delivering more than 400 kilometers of range.

Alongside the electric version, Fiat will also offer a hybrid variant based on the 1.2-liter mild-hybrid engine. This setup already proves reliable across the group and strikes a good balance between efficiency, performance, and running costs. Most buyers will likely choose this version.

Fiat plans to launch the Fastback before the end of the year. Once it arrives, the model will join the growing Panda family and expand Fiat’s presence in one of the most competitive segments of the European market.