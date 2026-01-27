Alfa Romeo aims to reveal the new Stelvio and Giulia by the end of 2027

The future of Alfa Romeo now clearly revolves around the next generations of the Stelvio and Giulia, whose debut the brand’s CEO Santo Ficili has officially confirmed for 2028, with production set to begin in the second half of the year. According to the latest reports, Alfa Romeo aims to unveil at least one of the two models by the end of 2027, possibly through a static reveal or an official preview. This move would help soften the impact of the long delay, especially considering that the new Stelvio was originally scheduled for 2025 and the Giulia for 2026.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia could debut in preview form by 2027

The reason behind this postponement has become increasingly clear. After initially planning an all-electric lineup, the brand decided to rethink its strategy and reintroduce combustion engines alongside electrified options. This shift forced engineers to revise the projects almost entirely, affecting not only powertrains but also platforms, vehicle architecture, and overall layout.

The changes extend far beyond what sits under the hood. Designers are also reworking body styling and proportions compared to the early concepts shown in recent years. Some hints of the new Stelvio have already emerged, while the next-generation Giulia remains completely unseen, with no spy shots or prototypes spotted so far. That absence reflects how much time Alfa Romeo has dedicated to redefining the car’s design language to match the brand’s new direction.

At the core of this decision lies a clear message from the company’s new leadership: Alfa Romeo cannot afford mistakes this time. Stelvio and Giulia represent the heart of the brand’s identity, and their commercial success will play a crucial role in shaping Alfa Romeo’s future. For this reason, the company has chosen to slow down and refine every detail instead of rushing development.

Design, build quality, onboard technology, and powertrain options all need to meet the expectations of a brand that aims to compete firmly in the premium segment. Only time will tell whether this extended wait will prove to be the right move, but Alfa Romeo is clearly betting everything on getting it right.