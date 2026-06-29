Stellantis Tychy celebrates 500,000 B-SUVs from Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat

Stellantis’ Tychy plant has reached 500,000 units produced on the group’s B-SUV line. The milestone vehicle was an Alfa Romeo Junior Sport Speciale in Brera Red with a black roof, equipped with the 145-hp 1.2 T3 Mild Hybrid engine and Q4 all-wheel drive, a symbolic choice that reflects the variety of the range now built at the Polish factory. The result comes at a significant moment for the plant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025 and passed 11 million vehicles produced for the European market.

Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat drive Stellantis Tychy past 500,000 B-SUVs

Tychy currently builds three key models in Stellantis’ European strategy. They share the same segment, but differ strongly in positioning and target audience. The Jeep Avenger, with more than 270,000 orders collected across Europe, has established itself as one of the best-selling B-SUVs on the continent. It is available in e-Hybrid, fully electric, 4xe and the new Turbo 100 gasoline version with manual transmission, giving customers a broad range designed to cover different needs and budgets without losing the typical character of the American brand.

The Alfa Romeo Junior, sold in more than 40 markets, offers electric and hybrid variants with outputs of up to 280 hp in the Elettrica Veloce version. The Sport Speciale version that marked the 500,000th unit adds dedicated styling details and a particularly rich equipment package, positioning itself as one of the most distinctive versions in the range. The Fiat 600 completes the trio with hybrid, electric and 1.2 Turbo 100-hp gasoline versions with manual transmission, representing the most family-oriented and accessible option among the models built in Poland.

The milestone was celebrated with the plant’s employees and Christophe Montavon, Stellantis’ Head of European Manufacturing, who highlighted the skill, experience and quality focus of the Tychy team as decisive factors behind the achievement. Plant Director Janusz Puzoń also underlined that half a million vehicles means half a million different answers to the needs of European customers, pointing to the factory’s ability to adapt to constantly changing demand.

Production of the three B-SUVs followed a five-year modernization program that turned Tychy into one of the most flexible hubs in the entire group. The plant can manage traditional, hybrid and electric models on the same line, serving three brands with very different identities and target customers. That flexibility has become a major competitive advantage at a time when European demand remains split between drivers looking for electrification and those who still prefer combustion or hybrid powertrains. It also confirms the growing importance of the Polish plant in Stellantis’ industrial strategy for Europe.