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The gas-powered Fiat 600 and its three cylinders want to invade Britain

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
June 9, 2026
Fiat expands its 600 crossover range in the UK by offering a traditional, budget-friendly 1.2-liter 3-cylinder manual gasoline version.
gas-powered Fiat 600

Fiat has officially opened order books in the United Kingdom for the gasoline-powered 600. Slated for late summer deliveries to British buyers, this compact crossover is a textbook example of corporate hedging, sliding a traditional, fossil-fuel powertrain right alongside its heavily marketed hybrid and pure electric siblings.

Under the hood sits a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo pushing a modest 100 HP to the front wheels. But here is the real kicker for an era obsessed with digital autonomy and touchscreens: it comes exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

gas-powered Fiat 600

Fiat marketing pitches this as a romantic victory for motorists craving a “direct and engaging” driving experience. In reality, it is a brilliant tactical move to slash the entry price and lure back ordinary buyers alienated by overly complicated, overpriced tech. Despite its “retro-minded” transmission, the powertrain is not entirely ancient. It utilizes a quiet timing chain, a variable geometry turbocharger, and a 350-bar high-pressure direct injection system.

gas-powered Fiat 600

Efficiency remains a strong selling point for consumers dreading the fuel pump, with the vehicle posting between 49.6 and 50.4 mpg on the combined cycle, while coughing up a modest 127 to 129 g/km of CO2 emissions.

gas-powered Fiat 600

By letting gasoline, hybrid, and electric options quietly duke it out for dominance within the exact same model line, Fiat is playing a clever game of consumer roulette, allowing buyers to pick whatever fuel source actually matches their real-world habits rather than political mandates.

To sweeten the deal, the Italian brand is offering this combustion-powered life raft across all four of its traditional UK trim levels. The entry-level POP kicks off the pricing at a highly accessible £23,995, while the Icon climbs slightly to £24,995. For those who want their budget-friendly commuter to look a bit sharper, the Sport and the flagship La Prima trims top out the range at £26,995.