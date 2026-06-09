The gas-powered Fiat 600 and its three cylinders want to invade Britain

Fiat has officially opened order books in the United Kingdom for the gasoline-powered 600. Slated for late summer deliveries to British buyers, this compact crossover is a textbook example of corporate hedging, sliding a traditional, fossil-fuel powertrain right alongside its heavily marketed hybrid and pure electric siblings.

Under the hood sits a tiny 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo pushing a modest 100 HP to the front wheels. But here is the real kicker for an era obsessed with digital autonomy and touchscreens: it comes exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Fiat marketing pitches this as a romantic victory for motorists craving a “direct and engaging” driving experience. In reality, it is a brilliant tactical move to slash the entry price and lure back ordinary buyers alienated by overly complicated, overpriced tech. Despite its “retro-minded” transmission, the powertrain is not entirely ancient. It utilizes a quiet timing chain, a variable geometry turbocharger, and a 350-bar high-pressure direct injection system.

Efficiency remains a strong selling point for consumers dreading the fuel pump, with the vehicle posting between 49.6 and 50.4 mpg on the combined cycle, while coughing up a modest 127 to 129 g/km of CO2 emissions.

By letting gasoline, hybrid, and electric options quietly duke it out for dominance within the exact same model line, Fiat is playing a clever game of consumer roulette, allowing buyers to pick whatever fuel source actually matches their real-world habits rather than political mandates.

To sweeten the deal, the Italian brand is offering this combustion-powered life raft across all four of its traditional UK trim levels. The entry-level POP kicks off the pricing at a highly accessible £23,995, while the Icon climbs slightly to £24,995. For those who want their budget-friendly commuter to look a bit sharper, the Sport and the flagship La Prima trims top out the range at £26,995.