Jeep Avenger debuts in 2027 with updated styling and powertrain changes

The Jeep Avenger receives updates to its design, technology and powertrain lineup, strengthening its role as a benchmark in Europe’s B-SUV segment after surpassing 270,000 total orders, 60% of them for electrified versions. In Italy, it remains the best-selling SUV and the second most requested model overall.

The updated version adds a backlit LED seven-slot grille derived from the new Compass, while new 17- and 18-inch wheels and the new Forest and Bamboo colors expand customization options. Inside, Jeep improves materials and perceived quality with softer surfaces on the door panels, padded inserts in the lower dashboard area and premium fabric and vinyl upholstery on the Altitude and Summit trims.

The engine lineup sits at the heart of the update. The main new addition is a 101-hp three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 151 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and equipped with 350-bar direct injection, a Miller cycle and a variable-geometry turbocharger.

The 110-hp e-Hybrid version adds a 48V electric unit, a 0.9-kWh battery and a dual-clutch automatic transmission, allowing short electric driving phases of up to 0.6 miles below 19 mph. For maximum off-road capability, Jeep continues to offer the 145-hp 4xe with electrified all-wheel drive and up to 1,401 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. The fully electric version keeps its 156-hp motor, 54-kWh battery and WLTP range of up to 249 miles.

New tech features include adaptive Matrix LED headlights and a front camera that enables a 360-degree view. Off-road capability remains central even on front-wheel-drive versions, with approach angles of up to 22 degrees, ground clearance of up to 8.3 inches and the Selec-Terrain system fitted as standard across the entire range.

To celebrate Jeep’s 85th anniversary, the brand also introduces a special 85th Anniversary edition based on the Altitude trim. It features 18-inch wheels with a gold finish, tartan details on the hood and in the cabin, plus additional content including the illuminated grille and Matrix LED headlights.