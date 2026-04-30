Alfa Romeo Junior expands globally with 70,000 orders and Mexico, Singapore debuts

Alfa Romeo Junior has surpassed 70,000 global orders since launch, according to CEO Santo Ficili, who confirmed the milestone in a LinkedIn post and also highlighted the model’s debut in two new markets, Mexico and Singapore. The Biscione’s compact model continues to expand its international presence, targeting geographically and culturally distant audiences that share an interest in compact dimensions, electrification and premium positioning.

Alfa Romeo Junior tops 70,000 global orders since launch

In Singapore, Alfa Romeo launched the Junior Elettrica, with deliveries expected toward the end of the second quarter of 2026. The presentation took place inside the new Alfa Romeo Experience Centre, which the brand created with local partners Red Rock and Rosso Motor. The space does not work only as a showroom. It also serves as a meeting point for the brand’s enthusiast community and aims to create a more direct and immersive experience than a traditional retail space. By opening a dedicated centre in a relatively new market for the Biscione, Alfa Romeo shows its intention to build the brand even in areas where it does not yet have an established customer base.

In Mexico, Alfa Romeo presented the Junior in Mexico City during an event led by Daniel Gonzalez, CEO of Stellantis México. The model then took part in a media drive of around 400 km toward San Miguel Allende, a route selected to highlight its dynamic qualities on real roads and in real driving conditions. The Junior must win over new buyers without relying on the familiarity that Alfa Romeo still enjoys in Europe, so a long test drive gives the brand a particularly effective communication tool. It also fits with the sporting tradition that Alfa Romeo wants to preserve even in a B-segment compact model.

The milestone of 70,000 orders comes after the Junior sparked polarized reactions among more traditional Alfa Romeo fans. Some appreciate the attempt to bring the Biscione into a new segment, while others would have preferred a product strategy closer to the brand’s history. However, the numbers show that the model is capturing real and geographically diverse demand. Its arrival in Singapore and Mexico confirms that Alfa Romeo sees the Junior not only as a vehicle for Europe, but also as a key element of its global expansion in the coming years.