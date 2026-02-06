Stellantis to U.S. dealers: “We need higher sales in 2026, no more excuses”

Stellantis views 2026 as the turning point for the U.S. market. After seven consecutive years of contraction, the group expects a return to sales growth and delivered this message firmly to its dealer network during a closed meeting with American retailers held in Las Vegas at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association convention.

According to Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales, the group has already provided the network with all the tools needed to support the recovery. The strategy now focuses on execution, aiming to turn the initiatives launched in recent months into a tangible increase in volumes. In recent years, the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealer network repeatedly reported difficulties sustaining growth, partly due to a complex market environment and inconsistent results, as shown by the overall decline recorded in 2025.

The recovery plan sets ambitious targets and aims for a significant increase in retail sales by 2026. Several new and updated models will support this effort, many equipped with gasoline engines, mild hybrid systems, and in some cases the traditional HEMI V8, solutions that currently align more closely with the preferences of a large portion of the U.S. market compared with fully electric or plug-in powertrains.

At the same time, Stellantis has reviewed pricing policies and product configurations, including adjustments to the Jeep lineup, which dealers previously criticized for positioning considered too high. The group has also supported dealers in reducing excess inventory accumulated in previous years, partly composed of slower-selling models, helping rebalance stock levels.

Marketing plays a central role in the recovery plan. Since late 2025, the company has significantly increased regional and local advertising investments while strengthening cooperation with dealers on commercial strategies in key markets. The goal focuses on improving effectiveness in the final stage of the sales process, increasing conversion rates, and strengthening direct customer engagement.

During the meeting, executives presented several upcoming models to dealers, including the future midsize Ram Dakota pickup, considered one of the key products for strengthening the brand’s presence in a highly competitive segment. CEO Antonio Filosa, unable to attend in person, still delivered a video message to reaffirm the importance of the U.S. market in the group’s turnaround strategy.

Recent commercial difficulties have affected profitability for both the manufacturer and the dealer network, but management noted that many dealers still reported signs of growth. The slowdown in 2025 stemmed from external factors such as tariffs, new emissions regulations, and reduced incentives for electric vehicles, which required strategic adjustments. For 2026, Stellantis now aims to consolidate the recovery and restore stable growth in the U.S. market. Meanwhile, the group also recorded strong results in North America in Q4 2025, an encouraging signal.