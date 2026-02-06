Stellantis records strong Q4 2025 with 1.5 million vehicle deliveries

Stellantis released its consolidated estimates for global vehicle shipments, a metric the group uses to indicate units delivered to dealers, distributors, fleets and end customers, which drives revenue recognition. The data show an overall positive trend, supported mainly by a strong rebound in the North American market and broad growth across several regions outside Europe.

Stellantis global shipments rise in Q4 2025: +9% worldwide, U.S. drives growth

In the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, Stellantis estimated global shipments at around 1.5 million units, up 9% compared with the same period a year earlier. North America provided the main boost, while South America, the Middle East and Africa, as well as China, India and the Asia-Pacific region also delivered solid gains. The Enlarged Europe region moved in the opposite direction, reflecting tougher market conditions and stronger competitive pressure.

In North America, quarterly shipments rose by about 127,000 units year over year, a 43% increase. This performance reflects normalized inventory dynamics after last year’s stock reduction and stronger regional demand. Orders in the fourth quarter grew sharply, driven mainly by the renewed Jeep, Ram and Dodge lineups. Key models such as the new Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Ram LD with the HEMI V8 played a major role in the increase, partly offsetting lower plug-in hybrid shipments.

The Enlarged Europe region showed a different picture, with shipments down by about 26,000 units, a 4% year-over-year decline. Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles both contributed to the drop in a generally weaker market environment. Smart Car platform models, including Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, generated strong volume growth supported by electric, mild hybrid and combustion variants. However, this progress did not fully offset lower deliveries of other models, particularly within the Peugeot range, affected by reduced volumes of the 208 and 308 during their update phase. The light commercial vehicle segment also declined in line with the broader market slowdown.

Across other regions, Stellantis recorded overall shipment growth of about 24,000 units, up 6% year over year. South America delivered the largest contribution, with strong demand in Brazil reinforcing the group’s leadership. The Middle East and Africa also advanced, supported by the Turkish market, expanding local production in Algeria and growth in Morocco. Shipments in China, India and the Asia-Pacific region increased significantly, confirming the group’s expansion in these markets.

Overall, the figures point to a sustained growth trajectory, with North America acting as the main engine of recovery and positive contributions coming from multiple global regions despite ongoing challenges in Europe.