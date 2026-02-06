Ram previews new Dakota to dealers, early reactions call it “bold and aggressive”

Positive signals are coming from the U.S. market for Stellantis, linked to the future expansion of the Ram lineup. According to several local sources, the new Ram Dakota appeared in preview to a selected group of dealers during a private event in the United States. The model, which Ram will build at the Toledo plant, will not arrive before 2028, but early feedback from the dealer network has proven very favorable.

New Ram Dakota impresses dealers in early preview, launch set for 2028

Participants described the pickup as bold and consistent with the brand’s positioning, with proportions designed to compete directly with established rivals such as the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. Some dealers highlighted the balance between size, road presence, and styling as one of the project’s key strengths. However, commercial success will depend largely on pricing, which must remain competitive in a very crowded segment.

Reactions from the Ram network have remained strongly positive overall. Several dealers called the new Dakota a product capable of restoring the brand’s presence in the midsize pickup segment, a category where Ram has stayed absent for years. Ram will develop the North American model as an independent project rather than adapting the South American version. It will not use shared platforms or unibody architecture. Instead, it will rely on a traditional body-on-frame structure, the solution most U.S. buyers prefer for strength, payload, and durability under heavy use.

From a technical standpoint, the goal focuses on delivering performance consistent with a true work pickup. Ram aims to provide towing and payload figures aligned with segment standards, going beyond styling alone. Regarding powertrains, the latest indications suggest the model will not use the HEMI V8, contrary to earlier speculation. It may instead adopt a hybrid setup, better aligned with regulatory trends and market demand for efficiency.

For years, the absence of a midsize pickup has left a clear gap in the Ram lineup. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa recently stressed that the brand holds a strong position in the pickup market but lacks a product in this strategic segment. With the new Dakota, Ram aims to close that gap, strengthen competitiveness, and broaden its offer in one of its most important markets.