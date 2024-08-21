Stellantis to sell Chrysler to China’s BYD?

Following statements by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, who said he was considering the possibility of selling some of the brands with negative performance, rumors of an alleged negotiation for the sale of Chrysler have intensified. According to Asian and North American media, in recent weeks there has been a visit by some BYD executives to the Chrysler factory in Brampton, Ontario.

Is Stellantis in talks with BYD for the sale of Chrysler?

The financial results of the first half of 2024 are putting Stellantis in difficulty, which must face the accusations and concerns of American and Italian unions that, rightly, are asking for clarity. Chrysler, along with Maserati, would be the brand currently in most difficulty and, for this reason, Stellantis could get rid of it to limit costs. Moreover, at the moment the American brand of the Group can count on only one model in its range: the Pacifica minivan. In the future, other models should arrive, one of which in 2025. An electric crossover, the first for the brand, would be planned for 2026, but at the moment everything is silent and there is nothing official.

But while Stellantis has denied a possible sale of Maserati to the interested Ferrari, such a statement has not been made for Chrysler. This could be a sign that something is moving. At the moment, the American brand of the automotive Group seems to be experiencing a situation similar to Lancia until a few months ago. Unlike the Italian brand, however, Chrysler has not yet officially announced new vehicles coming. Lancia, on the other hand, has relaunched itself with the new generation of Ypsilon and plans to launch in the coming years the new Gamma, scheduled for 2026, and the new Lancia Delta, scheduled for 2028. In addition, electric sports versions of these models are also planned.

Chrysler Airflow Concept

At the moment, neither BYD nor Chrysler, or Stellantis, have confirmed or denied the news of ongoing negotiations. At present, it seems difficult, despite Tavares’ statements, that Stellantis would get rid of one of its brands. However, recent difficulties encountered could lead to unexpected situations.