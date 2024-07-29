Lancia Delta 2028: will this be the new electric generation?

The new generation of Lancia Ypsilon has ushered in a new era for the Italian brand, which risks being sold or closed if it fails to achieve good sales in the market, according to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. In the coming years, the launches of the Lancia Gamma, scheduled for 2026, and the Lancia Delta, planned for 2028, are already set. Both cars, like the Lancia Ypsilon, will have electric sports versions. Despite the fact that there’s still quite some time before its market arrival, some are already trying to imagine what the new generation of Lancia Delta will look like.

Lancia Delta, the new generation will arrive in 2028: here’s how it could look

Among those planned, the new Lancia Delta of 2028 is one of the most anticipated by enthusiasts. The vehicle, we remind you, will debut on the market only in an electric version, as confirmed by Luca Napolitano, CEO of the brand. The German magazine Bild proposes a digital version of what the Delta 2028 could look like, combining some elements of the legendary Delta of the ’90s with the more modern ones of the new Ypsilon.

In all likelihood, the Delta will be presented during 2027, to then arrive on the market the following year. In 2029, the HF version of the model will arrive, which is the sportier and more powerful one. The car will be based on the STLA Medium platform, and the HF version will have all-wheel drive. Considering that the Ypsilon HF, arriving in 2025 and also only electric, delivers a power of 280 horsepower, the Delta could offer a significantly higher power output.

Regarding the design, the render shows protruding rear lights in Stratos style, with square and geometric lines reminiscent of the legendary version of the ’90s. Napolitano also confirmed these shapes, stating that the new Delta will be “geometric and muscular”.