Stellantis to launch gas-powered Dodge Charger, three new Jeeps, and cheaper Ram trucks

In the United States, Stellantis is trying to improve its relationship with local dealers, following the well-known issues between them, their trade associations, and the now-former Group CEO Carlos Tavares. To implement this new approach, Stellantis recently participated in the National Automobile Dealers Association to communicate a real change of pace to local partners.

The main aspects of this changed approach will be linked to three important and fundamental brands in the United States: Ram, Dodge, and Jeep. Stellantis has announced that it will focus on revising the approach related to each described brand, focusing on managing useful responses to local customer inquiries.

Ram and Dodge at the center of Stellantis’s new approach for the United States

Stellantis will focus on a new approach that involves revising the programs for Ram, Dodge, and Jeep brands. Starting with Ram, we already know that the Ramcharger variant of its Ram 1500 pickup will arrive before the electric version. The latter has been frozen for now, and it’s unclear whether it will eventually find its way to production lines. The Ramcharger variant of the Ram 1500 uses a 92 kWh battery that powers dual electric motors producing a total of 663 horsepower, combined with a 3.6-liter V6 internal combustion engine that acts as a generator. This achieves high range values and important towing capabilities.

At the same time, versions capable of guaranteeing more accessible list prices will also arrive, still in relation to the Ram 1500. This is to try to reduce the significant price gaps between the different variants currently available.

Regarding Dodge, Stellantis will provide the new Charger with an internal combustion variant that will likely arrive on the market by next summer. This will use the iconic 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane biturbo engine. Customers will be able to choose between two power variants: one with 420 horsepower and another with 550 horsepower. These are more powerful versions compared to the previous generation that used the 5.7 and 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine, capable of producing 375 and 485 horsepower.

As for Jeep, some choices proposed by Stellantis for the USA haven’t had the desired effects. Nevertheless, the Group formed by the merger between FCA and PSA has confirmed to local dealers that three new models and three new powertrains (internal combustion, hybrid, and electric) will arrive.

Among the most anticipated Jeep models is certainly the Recon, as well as the model that will replace the Cherokee. The third model planned by Stellantis is still unknown, although it’s already known that the new Compass will arrive in the USA, while there are some doubts about whether the new generation Renegade will make it across the ocean.

Similarly, Stellantis has admitted to dealers that dedicated incentive programs, increased advertising efforts, and targeted actions to support dealers and customer needs will be coming. Although no further statements were released, it appears that advertising will return to pre-pandemic levels, a condition that should mark the return to the Super Bowl of brands like Jeep and Ram.