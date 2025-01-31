Jeep considers dropping the Cherokee name amid Native American criticism

The Jeep Cherokee represents one of the most iconic models in the history of the American automaker, having significantly contributed to the popularization of SUVs in the global market. Despite its historical success, Stellantis‘ price increases led to a drastic decline in sales.

With the definitive end of production in 2023, Stellantis has nevertheless expressed interest in a potential return of the model. However, the recent announcement of “three brand new Jeep cars” suggests that the Cherokee‘s successor might appear with a different name by the end of the year.

Jeep Cherokee: the new model might abandon its name

This possibility wouldn’t be entirely new for the brand: in the past, the model had been identified as “New Mainstream UV,” despite Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa previously suggesting to Car & Driver that the historical name would likely be retained.

Moreover, Jeep has already experimented with name changes in the past: after the retirement of the Cherokee XJ, the model was replaced by the Liberty for two generations before returning to the Cherokee name with the KL in 2014. The name issue is particularly sensitive because it’s connected to the Cherokee Nation, the largest federally recognized Cherokee tribe in the United States, and has generated debates similar to those that led several sports teams to abandon Native American names.

In 2021, the Cherokee Nation formally requested Jeep to cease using their name, considering it offensive. The company initially rejected the request, maintaining that their vehicle naming choices were meant to celebrate and honor Native American nobility and pride. However, recent statements might indicate a change of course. The new model, whether called Cherokee or not, should enter production by the end of the year, offering both gasoline and hybrid versions.