New Jeep Recon, first units to leave factory sooner than expected

The new Jeep Recon will be a large, high-performance SUV and is already gearing up to be produced and conquer the market. Straight from the Stellantis plants in Mexico, where successful models such as the Compass and the all-electric Wagoneer S are already being born, comes exciting news: production of the Recon will begin soon, more precisely on February 24, 2025. This is great news for all fans of the brand, who have been eagerly awaiting this new model capable of combining legendary Jeep ruggedness with modern, versatile design.

New Jeep Recon, its production will start on Feb. 24, 2025

The rumor comes from Mopar Insiders, where some sources from the Stellantis assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico, report that official production of the all-new Jeep Recon is expected to start from Monday, February 24, 2025.

As we were saying, according to the latest rumors that have come in about the all-new Jeep model, the Recon therefore has moved its production much earlier than the initial plans that were made. The numerous prototypes spotted in the Detroit area suggest that Jeep engineers are fine-tuning every detail of the new model, subjecting it to increasingly demanding tests. This acceleration in preparations is very good news, a clear sign that the company has great confidence in the Recon’s potential in the marketplace as a promising, performance, technology and uniquely designed SUV.

Jeep Recon on new STLA Large platform

Built on the STLA Large architecture from Stellantis, the Recon will be the first true off-roader to use this new platform, making it a highly anticipated and key launch for the brand. The extremely versatile platform on which the Recon is built opens up numerous future possibilities, making this model a long-term investment.

In addition to the already announced electric version, a possible hybrid model is expected to be introduced in 2026-probably with a 1.6-liter inline-four engine supported by hybrid technology. This new version could offer an attractive alternative for those who want a versatile, high-performance car. But at the moment this is only speculation, in fact there is no official confirmation. “We are still evaluating and studying options for the future, but at the moment the Recon will be an all-electric model”–Antonio Filosa explained.

Dual electric motors and three trims for the new Jeep Recon

The Recon will be equipped with dual Stellantis Electric Drive (EDM) modules, delivering an estimated 450 to 600 horsepower. The dual-motor configuration will provide standard all-wheel drive (4×4), ensuring the off-road capability Jeep enthusiasts have come to expect.

Jeep Recon will apparently debut in three trim levels, each of which will appeal to a different group of customers. The base Willys trim will offer rugged styling and essential features, staying true to Jeep’s adventurous roots. For those seeking a balance of off-road capability and premium comfort, the Overland trim will offer a more luxurious option, ideal for versatile and refined driving. Finally, as suggested by recent spy photos, the off-road-focused Moab trim will feature slightly increased ground clearance, 17-inch wheels wrapped in Nexen Roadian ATX tires, and full underbody armor designed to tackle challenging trails.

In short, the Jeep Recon represents a perfect fusion of the traditional ruggedness that has always distinguished the Jeep brand and a modern practicality, resulting in a D-segment SUV perfect for both adventures and everyday use. Developed by Jeep’s Product Design Office in Auburn Hills during the pandemic, the Recon pays homage to the iconic Jeep Cherokee (XJ) produced between 1984 and 2001, incorporating nostalgic design elements and mixing them with modern, innovative solutions. It can be said that the Jeep Recon is an invitation to adventure, customizable down to the last detail. Thanks to the removable doors and roof, every trip aboard the Recon will be a unique experience.

The new Jeep Recon will be launched globally after its North American debut, with a focus on European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets, where the Jeep brand is already known for its ruggedness and reliability. This makes the Recon a very important strategic release for the brand, destined to make a significant mark among Jeep adventure enthusiasts globally.