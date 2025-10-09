Stellantis strengthens its market leadership in South America

Over 735,000 units sold so far this year and a market share of 23%

In Brazil, 536,365 vehicles were registered up to September, with a market share of 29.6%. With strong growth, Argentina recorded 148,487 models sold during the period and a share of 31.3%.

Stellantis leads in Brazil, Argentina, and South America

Betim, October 8, 2025 – Stellantis remains the leader in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets in Brazil, Argentina, and South America in the first half of 2025. The company sold 735,584 vehicles and recorded a market share of 23% between January and September.

In the Brazilian market, Stellantis sold 536,365 vehicles during the period, with a market share of 29.6%. The Fiat Strada is the best-selling vehicle in the country, exceeding the 100,000-unit threshold.

In Argentina, with 31.3% of the market, the company maintains steady growth and has sold 148,487 vehicles since the beginning of the year, an increase of 59,916 units compared to 2024. The Fiat Cronos is the best-selling model in the country.

Fiat places two models among the three best-selling cars in Brazil

Fiat continues to lead the Brazilian market with 47,249 units sold and two of its models among the three best-selling vehicles in the country: the Strada in 1st place, with 13,878 registrations, and the Argo in 3rd place, with 9,484 units sold.

Since the beginning of the year, Fiat has also been in the lead with 384,645 units sold, a market share of 21.2%, and over 77,000 cars, surpassing the second-ranked brand. The Strada is the best-selling vehicle in the country. The Argo, in third place, and the Mobi, in seventh, complete the top ten best-selling models of the brand.

A leader in key market segments, Fiat remains in first place among hybrid SUVs with a market share of 27.3% and 32,259 units in 2025. It also ranks first among all pickups, vans, and sedans.

Jeep records its best sales month of the year

With 11,540 units sold in September, Jeep achieved its best sales result of the year and completed 86,114 registrations.

The entire range produced in Brazil stands out: the Compass recorded a 20% increase in sales compared to the same period last year. In September, sales reached 5,291 units and over 42,000 so far. Renegade and Commander recorded their best sales results of the year in September, with 4,547 and 1,643 units respectively.

Ram exceeds 20,000 registrations since the beginning of the year

A benchmark in the pickup segment, Ram sold more than 20,000 units between January and September 2025. In the full-size pickup segment, with the new 3500, 2500, and 1500 models, the brand has held a 63% market share since the beginning of the year.

One of Ram’s best-selling models in the country, the Rampage recorded its best performance of the year last month, exceeding 2,250 registrations and surpassing 50,000 units sold since its launch.