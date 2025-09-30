Fiat Strada overtakes Volkswagen Polo as Brazil’s best-selling car in September 2025

Fiat Strada regained market leadership in September, knocking the Volkswagen Polo out of the top spot. According to preliminary data released by Fenabrave and updated as of September 28, Fiat’s compact pickup recorded 12,056 registrations compared to the German hatchback’s 9,405. The result confirms the strength of the model, which climbed back to the top thanks to its mix of practicality, durability, and competitive pricing. For Volkswagen, despite losing the crown, there were still positives, with two models standing out in the monthly top ten: the Saveiro pickup, with 7,575 units sold, reached fifth place, while the new Tera, with 6,190 registrations, entered Brazil’s top ten best-sellers for the first time.

Fiat Strada overtakes Volkswagen Polo to reclaim leadership in Brazil’s auto market

Looking at year-to-date figures, Fiat Strada has totaled 99,480 registrations, widening its lead over the Polo, which stands at 92,466 units. The gap between the two models has been growing steadily. In August, the difference was less than 4,200 vehicles; by September 27, it had increased to 7,014, signaling a solid consolidation of Fiat’s market leadership.

Another key factor was the monthly sales trend. In September, Strada posted a 12.1% increase compared to August, while Polo saw a sharp 19.9% drop. The hatchback’s decline may be linked to the rising success of the new Tera, which in the same period achieved a record 63.8% sales jump. This made September the best month yet for Volkswagen’s new model since its May debut, reshaping the brand’s internal dynamics and altering the competitive landscape of the Brazilian market.