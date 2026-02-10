Stellantis showcases innovation and new models at Canadian Auto Show 2026

Stellantis prepares a major presence at the 2026 Canadian International Auto Show and will bring a full multi-energy lineup to Toronto along with several product highlights that reflect the group’s recent evolution. Alongside the vehicles, the interactive Camp Jeep experience returns and will engage families and enthusiasts with hands-on demonstrations of Jeep off-road capability.

Stellantis brings new Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Alfa Romeo to Toronto

According to Stellantis Canada President Trevor Longley, 2026 marks a key phase in the group’s industrial transformation. Focus centers on perceived quality, customer value, distinctive design and safety, all considered essential to strengthen competitiveness in the Canadian market. Among the most anticipated highlights stand the new hybrid Jeep Cherokee, the return of the HEMI V8 on the Ram 1500 and the expansion of the electrified lineup, together with high-performance Dodge Charger versions produced in Canada.

The Stellantis stand, set at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 13, will also showcase exclusive models and special interpretations. These include the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, a blend of Italian design and electric mobility created through collaboration between Giorgio Armani and the Fiat Centro Stile in Turin. The model aims to combine elegance, sustainability and craftsmanship.

Alfa Romeo will appear with the 2026 Tonale, updated in design and features. The premium compact SUV introduces a new performance-oriented Speciale version powered by a 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 268 horsepower and 400 Nm, with Q4 all-wheel drive, Brembo braking system and chassis tuning focused on precision and driving dynamics.

Ram will highlight the evolution of its pickup lineup with models that cover every segment need. The Ram 1500 SRT TRX 2027 debuts in Canada with a supercharged 777-horsepower HEMI V8, while the Ram 1500 REV introduces an extended-range electric setup capable of exceeding 1,100 kilometers by combining electric drive and a V6 generator. The lineup also includes the Ram 1500 DC650 by Fox Factory, a limited 650-horsepower version for the Canadian market, along with the return of the 5.7 HEMI mild hybrid in the 2026 range.

Dodge will bring the new multi-energy Charger built at the Windsor plant, recent winner of the 2026 North American Car of the Year award. The Charger Scat Pack with the 550-horsepower SIXPACK engine features standard all-wheel drive, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds, reinforcing the brand’s performance focus.

Chrysler will also feature prominently and will celebrate more than forty years of leadership in the minivan segment with the Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle Edition. Equipped with travel-oriented accessories including a Thule roof rack, the new version highlights family focus and versatility, key strengths of one of the best-selling minivans in Canada.