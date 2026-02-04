Alfa Romeo’s Tonale successor may come first, ahead of Stelvio and Giulia

Alfa Romeo may radically reshuffle its product roadmap. The original plan scheduled the new Stelvio for 2025, followed by the Giulia in 2026 and the Tonale successor between late 2027 and early 2028. A different scenario now appears to be taking shape, with the next-generation compact SUV potentially arriving ahead of the brand’s two iconic models.

Alfa Romeo may launch the Tonale successor before the new Stelvio and Giulia

Emanuele Cappellano offered an indirect confirmation where he announced an all-new model for the Melfi plant in 2028 without naming the brand. However, all signs point to the Tonale successor. Alfa Romeo will build it on the STLA Medium platform, and the company may even give it a new name, since the vehicle will differ significantly from today’s Tonale.

The new model will exceed 4.60 meters in length, moving it closer to the Stelvio in size. Designers plan a far more sporty and aerodynamic look, almost in SUV-coupé territory. The lineup will include hybrid and fully electric versions, and Alfa Romeo is expected to add a Quadrifoglio variant, something the current Tonale built in Pomigliano never received. Overall, the brand appears to be targeting a more ambitious positioning than today’s Tonale.

Delays at the Cassino plant help explain why this new SUV could overtake the Stelvio and Giulia in the launch order. Production there is unlikely to start before mid-2028, while the Tonale successor could be ready sooner, with a possible debut between late 2027 and early 2028.

Alfa Romeo still needs to decide how to manage several launches concentrated in such a short timeframe. The brand could prioritize one model over the others, but for now, the Melfi project seems to be the most advanced.

Another potential wildcard could also enter the picture. Alfa Romeo has long discussed a compact model based on the Smart Car platform. Cappellano confirmed that Pomigliano will build two vehicles on this architecture, and one of them could wear an Alfa Romeo badge if the company gives final approval to the project.

Antonio Filosa will clarify all open questions on May 21, when he presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan. Only then will it become clear what lies ahead for Alfa Romeo, and in what order the new models will arrive.