Stellantis shines at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

Stellantis presents itself at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, to be held from April 18 to 27, with a series of innovations and engaging initiatives, officially opening the celebrations for Chrysler’s centenary. The event, which this year also celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Show itself, offers visitors interactive experiences by Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, along with a complete overview of the new frontiers in automotive innovation.

Stellantis at the 2025 New York International Auto Show

Chrysler inaugurates its centenary with the special exhibition “Chrysler: Century of Innovation,” a journey through the brand’s history from its beginnings to the future. On display will be the legendary 1924 Chrysler Six, the same one presented by Walter P. Chrysler at the National Automobile Show, the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, currently the benchmark in the minivan segment, and the Halcyon Concept, a concept car that anticipates the brand’s new design language and futuristic vision.

Among the protagonists of the event is the return of Camp Jeep, the immersive experience that since 2004 has attracted over 534,000 visitors with indoor recreated off-road courses. The beating heart of the attraction remains the spectacular Jeep Mountain, an 8.5-meter climb with a 42% incline, designed to showcase the extraordinary traction capabilities of Jeep vehicles. It is the tallest and steepest climb ever created at auto shows.

Chrysler also celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the historic Stow ‘n Go system, first introduced in 2005 and becoming a strength of the brand, with over five million minivans equipped. Visitors can experience the practicality and versatility of the Chrysler Pacifica by participating in the “Stow ‘n Go Challenge,” a timed challenge where they must arrange as many objects as possible inside the vehicle to win exclusive prizes.

There is also space for world premieres, which visitors can see up close and test on the multi-brand indoor circuit for electric vehicles. The new Dodge Charger Daytona is confirmed as the most powerful and fastest muscle car in the world, thanks to its 670 horsepower and 627 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and cover a quarter mile in about 11.5 seconds. The public can also try the new Jeep Wagoneer S, the brand’s first global electric SUV, which combines 4xe capabilities, high performance, aerodynamic design, and efficiency, with a range exceeding 480 km.

Ram will be present with the new Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty pickups, designed to offer even more power and capability in a continuously expanding segment. Among the innovations is the Ramcharger, an extended-range electric vehicle aiming for a total range of about 1,110 km, a record in its category and a concrete demonstration of the brand’s commitment to cutting-edge technologies.

Also on display is the Chrysler Halcyon Concept, offering an exclusive look at the future direction of the brand in terms of design and innovation. Alfa Romeo will be present with the hybrid Tonale, a sporty SUV that combines electrification, luxury, and connectivity while maintaining intact its competition-inspired DNA. Finally, Fiat will bring to the Show the 500e, a symbol of Italian style in a 100% electric version, perfect for New York’s urban needs, also available in a new conceptual color and in the elegant Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition.