Chrysler Pacifica dominates as top-selling minivan in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, the Chrysler Pacifica confirms its leadership in the US minivan market with 32,409 units sold, according to FCA US LLC data. The economical Voyager model recorded 2,319 deliveries, while the now discontinued 2023 Chrysler 300 sedan sold just 341 units.

Chrysler dominates the minivan segment with the Pacifica in Q1 2025 in the United States

Chrysler’s dominance in the sector, however, masks some difficulties. Pacifica sales have declined by 2% compared to the same period in 2024, and the introduction of the 25% tariff from the second Trump administration on imported vehicles represents a further threat, considering that both models are produced in Canada.

The hybrid Toyota Sienna ranks second with 23,561 units, marking significant growth compared to the 16,074 of the first quarter of 2024. It is followed by the Honda Odyssey with a V6 engine, which totaled 22,102 sales in the first three months of 2025, improving on the previous year’s performance (17,393 units).

In fourth position is the Kia Carnival, with an increase of 53% (17,393 units versus 9,538). Despite offering the best interior space in the category at a price of $36,800, this South Korean model will also be penalized by the tariff, compromising its competitiveness compared to locally produced competitors.

The Odyssey, assembled in Alabama and updated twice since its launch in 2018, and the Sienna, produced in Indiana along with the more profitable Highlander and Lexus TX, enjoy the advantage of domestic production.

The growing popularity of three-row crossovers is influencing manufacturers’ strategies. The 2025 Honda Pilot is less expensive than the Odyssey, while the Toyota Highlander is more expensive than the Sienna. The Kia Telluride ($36,390) is also slightly less expensive than the Carnival ($36,800).

Chrysler maintains the exclusive plug-in hybrid option with the Pacifica, which starts at $51,055 and offers an electric range of 32 miles. Unlike the Sienna, which can be equipped with a rear electric motor for all-wheel drive, neither the hybrid Pacifica nor the Carnival and Odyssey offer this option. Currently, the Sienna is the most efficient minivan on the American market, with average consumption of 36-35 miles per gallon.