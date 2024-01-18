Stellantis sees a 3.7% rise in Europe in 2023 but drops in December

Throughout 2023, Stellantis registered 2,128,625 vehicles in Europe (European Union, EFTA, and the United Kingdom), marking a 3.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. The market share now stands at 16.6 percent, a decrease from 18.2 percent. In December, the group sold 136,016 vehicles, showing a 14.9 percent decrease compared to the same month in 2022, with a market share dropping from 14.7 percent to 13 percent.

Stellantis: vehicle registrations in Europe grow in 2023 but see a sharp decline in December

Stellantis achieved this result in a year when the European automotive market closed with growth throughout 2023 but witnessed a negative trend in December. According to data provided by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Europe (European Union, EFTA, and the United Kingdom) registered 12,847,481 cars during the year, an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the previous year. However, in December, car sales saw a decrease of 3.8 percent, totaling 1,048,727 units compared to the same period last year.

Naturally, there is hope for even better outcomes for the Stellantis group in this just-begun 2024. The year sees the company, led by Carlos Tavares, poised to be a major player with many new cars on the horizon. The launch starts in February with the new Lancia Ypsilon, followed in April by the new Alfa Romeo Milano, and the debut of the new Fiat Panda in July. To these models, others will be added, like the new Citroen C3 Aircross and the new Opel Crossland. Therefore, the automotive group has a lot on its plate, with these additions aiming to secure new market shares in Europe and beyond.