New Fiat Panda: here’s when it will go on sale

The New Fiat Panda is the major highlight for Fiat in 2024, anticipated to debut around mid-year. While there are no official dates yet, there’s widespread speculation that the vehicle might make its first appearance on July 11, 2024. This date is particularly significant for Fiat, as it marks the company’s 125th anniversary.

New Fiat Panda: here’s when sales might begin

We can reasonably expect that the first unveiled images of the model will surface before this date, similar to what happened last year with the new Fiat 600 and Fiat Topolino. Those models were the subject of numerous photos and videos revealing them in full, months before their official debut on July 4.

The new Fiat Panda is eagerly awaited, especially as it will be one of the first low-cost electric vehicles from the Stellantis group. Rumors indicate that the electric version might be priced at around 21,000 euros. Furthermore, there are talks of a subsequent launch of an even more budget-friendly electric version. This will be possible thanks to the utilization of the Smart Car platform, which will also feature in the new Fiat Multipla and the use of LFP batteries.

As for its market launch, official announcements are expected, likely at the time of the unveiling. Nonetheless, reservations for the launch edition of the new Fiat Panda should certainly open simultaneously with its presentation on July 11, with the first deliveries of the car happening between the end of this year and the beginning of 2025. The electric version is expected to be the first to arrive. For the entry-level hybrid version and the rest of the lineup, a wait of a few more months is anticipated. However, by the end of the year, almost the entire range should be available for ordering, with prices that might start from 14.000 or 15.000 euros.